Santa Barbara Library offers free virtual workforce program

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library announced a new virtual workforce development program.

The program, SBPL Works! serves hundreds of members of the community who are looking to improve their career skills or find a new job.

The Library is closed to the public but staff are still available to offer remote services.

To schedule an appointment, call at (805) 564-5633, or email SBPLWorks@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Appointments are available with both English and Spanish-speaking staff.

SBPL Works! – Workforce Readiness Program:

Basic Resume and Cover Letter Creation and Consultation: They can work with you via phone and email to get your resume or cover letter created or updated and ready to submit with your application.

Job Search Assistance: they will gather information for you on jobs currently available in the area in your field or that are a good fit for your skills and experience.

Online Job Applications: they can answer your questions and help you navigate confusing and frustrating online applications over the phone.

Computer Assistance: Having trouble with computer basics? They can help you learn how to access your email, search the internet, and use common Office software like Microsoft and Google Suite over the phone.

Interview Practice: Getting ready for a phone or remote interview? Practice with them and tackle it with confidence! They can also set you up with access to Big Interview, where you can view lessons about the hiring process and practice interviewing skills on your computer or device at home. When you’re done, they can provide feedback and guidance.

Employment Development Resource Assistance: Have questions about filing for unemployment, or questions about Employment Development Department resources? They have made videos in English and Spanish about how to file, and refer to EDD resources, and those are available on their YouTube channel.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs, and services.

All library programs are free and open to the public.