COVID-19 shelter in place has contributed to an increase in sexual abuse; CA Rape Crisis Center is here to help

LOMPOC, Calif.-

The CA Rape Crisis Center in Santa Barbara County have modified operations due to COVID-19. They report that 85% of abuse victims experience abuse at the hands of someone they know and often live with. The Center has seen an increase in calls from people who have been experiencing abuse that they now can't escape from because they are stuck in a shelter in place with their very abuser.

Lompoc's CA Rape Crisis Center wants to let the Santa Barbara County community know though they are not operating out of their offices they are still available to help. They have advocates 24 hours a day to listen and provide guidance and support. If you or anyone you know is experiencing abuse contact them at their 24 hotline at 805 736 7273. The Rape Crisis Centers are prepared to act in emergencies and are first responders for Californians in need of immediate help.