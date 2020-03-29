Car crash in Eastern Santa Maria injures 2

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a car accident Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m., near Buckhorn Road. Seven miles up from Upper Oso Campground in the Los Padres National Forest, off Paradise Road.

Santa Barbara County Fire said a side by side utility type car went about 100 feet over the side of the road.

The male driver was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via helicopter with major injuries, including head injuries and broken ribs.

The male passenger escaped before the car left roadway, he was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the location of the accident and the rope conditions, it took rescue crews an "extended" amount of time to get to the patient.

Crews are still trying to determine what caused the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.