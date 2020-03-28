Firefighters knock down attic fire in Santa Paula

News

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Ventura County Firefighters responded to a fire Saturday evening on Richmond St. in Santa Paula.

It happened around 8 p.m. Firefighters said the fire took place in the attic of a single story vacant home.

Crews laid a water supply, advancing hose lines, performing a primary search and securing utilities during the incident.

Incident Update - Richmond Incident, Santa Paula. Crew on scene making entry and setting up fire attack. Crews have completed the primary search and have achieved knockdown on the fire. @VCFD @VenturaCityFD pic.twitter.com/YOzmJRFZWY — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 29, 2020

Crews completed the primary search and achieved to knock down the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire, please check back for more updates.