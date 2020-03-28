Firefighters knock down attic fire in Santa Paula
SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Ventura County Firefighters responded to a fire Saturday evening on Richmond St. in Santa Paula.
It happened around 8 p.m. Firefighters said the fire took place in the attic of a single story vacant home.
Crews laid a water supply, advancing hose lines, performing a primary search and securing utilities during the incident.
Crews completed the primary search and achieved to knock down the fire.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire, please check back for more updates.
