today at 7:56 am
COVID-19 Teleconference Town Hall for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties

Coronavirus Teleconference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local State Representatives will host a Teleconference Town Hall regarding Covid-19 updates for Santa Barbara and Ventura County Thursday.

State Assembly member Monique Limón along with State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson will be hosting the phone conference.

The first call will begin at 5 pm for Santa Barbara County residents. A second call will begin at 6:15 pm for Ventura County residents.

Health professionals will be a the conference to give updates and answer questions from the public.

To join the Teleconference dial 805-226-8216. You can also submit questions via email to assemblymember.limon@assembly.ca.gov by 3 p.m.

