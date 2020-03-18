San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s release jail flu precautions

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department released a county jail flu precautions statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The department said, the flu season is affecting the state and nation as a whole and the San Luis Obispo County Jail is no different.

The Sheriff's Office has been managing influenza cases in the County Jail with the help of the Public Health Department.

The first case this year appeared March 8, 2020, and to date there are 9 cases of confirmed influenza.

Four of those patients have recovered from their symptoms and have been released from isolation and are back into their housing units.

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's revealed that this is generally in line with what they expect to see during the flu season in the Jail. They added that multiple cases of the flu at one time are common.

The department adds that the jail follows the CDC guidelines for management of influenza cases in a congregate living setting.

For example, housing units where influenza patients were identified are placed on quarantine. Court appearances are being conducted via video conferencing as a response to these influenza cases and resulting quarantines.

To date, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department said they have had seven housing units on quarantine, and two housing units have been released from quarantine.

The sheriff's department said it's important to recognize influenza is a virus that is different from COVID-19. Sheriff's employees have tested Jail patients for COVID-19 and none have come back positive.

The Jail’s Chief Medical Officer is in close contact with the County of San Luis Obispo’s Public Health Department for guidance, and follows all State and Federal guidelines from the California Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control on both influenza and COVID-19.

They have also been in communication with other Jails across California to ensure our policies are in line with best practices. The best way to prevent influenza is by getting the vaccine, which is available prior to each flu season.