MTD reduces bus service due to school closures

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara MTD will be lowering service levels on several lines, in light of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting Thursday, March 19, 2020.

All MTD fixed-route bus service will also be free of charge until further notice. Passengers without disabilities will be directed to use the rear door of the vehicle to minimize contact with bus operators at the front door and farebox area. Passengers using mobility devices or who need the ramp will be allowed to board and alight from the front door of the vehicle.

This service level mimics the service level provided during Spring Break, when SBCC, UCSB, and Santa Barbara Unified School District are all closed.

Transit Center facilities will still be operating on normal business hours, but no walk-up sales or person-to-person transactions of any kind will be available.

If you have questions, you can call (805) 963-3366, email info@sbmtd.gov, or contact the agency through its Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts, all @santabarbaramtd.

Additionally, effective March 19, 2020, MTD’s administrative office reception area at 550 Olive Street will be closed to visitors. Customers needing to make bulk pass purchases may do so upon appointment only.