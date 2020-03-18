Final results announced for Congressional District 25, special primary election

News

VENTURA, Calif. - The official final election results for the March 3, 2020 Congressional District 25 Special Primary Election with 100% of precincts reporting are now out!

Ventura County Clerk–Recorder, Registrar of Voters Mark A. Lunn made the announcement on Wednesday.

A total of 38,702 ballots were cast in this election.

66.1% of the ballots were cast by mail and 33.9% were cast at the polling places located within the Simi Valley area.

Final results for this special election revealed a 53.78% voter turnout.

During the post-election canvass period, the Elections Division released semi-official result updates twice weekly.

California Law allowed 15 days (March 18, 2020) after this special Election Day for the County Registrar of Voters to certify election results.

Official final results are posted online under under the Election Results/Canvass menu option: https://recorder.countyofventura.org/elections/

For more information, contact the Elections Division at (805) 654-2664.