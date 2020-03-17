Oceano reduces flooding with new paving project

News

OCEANO, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will begin paving streets as part of the drainage improvements near the intersection of Highway 1 and 13th Street in Oceano.

Work is scheduled to start after March 18, 2020, and will be finished by the end of March dependent upon weather.

Electronic message boards will be placed along Front Street and Highway 1 and 13th Street for specific construction times as weather permits.

This phase of the project includes the installation of new pavement at the following locations:

Front Street/Highway 1 – between the Railroad overcrossing bridge at South 4th Street to 15th street.

13th Street – between Front Street/Highway 1 and Warner Street

Paso Robles Street – between Front Street/Highway 1 and 15th Street

15th Street – between Front Street/Highway 1 and Warner Street For the safety of the public and workers, traffic control cone delineation, flagging, and one-way travel is anticipated along Front Street/Highway 1 between the bridge at South 4th Street and 15th Street.

Road closures are anticipated along 13th Street between Front Street/Highway 1 and Warner Street, Paso Robles Street between Front Street/Highway 1 and 15th Street, and along 15th Street between Front Street/Highway 1 and Warner Street.

Residents along the road closures will be allowed through during construction.

Drivers are advised to adjust their travel plans and consider alternative routes.

Detours will be established using 17th Street and Warner Street. The map below is the project location.

Raminha Construction, Inc., of Atascadero, has been awarded the contract for $4,016,992 to perform the work.

The project is funded by San Luis Obispo Council of Governments State Highway Account, Community Development Block Grant, Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program, Services to Special Districts, Caltrans Minor Project Program, Oceano Community Service District Fund, County Road Fund, and a United States Department of Agricultural loan.