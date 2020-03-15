Police searching for hit and run diver in Santa Maria

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Police Department responded to a car vs. bicyclist accident.

It happened near Blosser and Main St. around 9 p.m.

American Medical Response was also on scene and said the bicyclist is a man and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for the driver at this moment, if you have any information please contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

The Santa Maria Police department is investigating this incident.

Police ask to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.