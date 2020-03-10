Lompoc Police arrest gang members after shooting

News

LOMPOC, Calif. _ Lompoc Police Department arrested seven people Monday night, with six of them being suspected gang members.

Officers were in the area of 700 block North F and G streets working patrol when they heard five to six gun shots. They determined that shots came from somewhere near the 800 block of North F Street. At the time they arrived to that area officers got two anonymous tips which led them to an apartment all seven suspects were hiding.

Officers gained consent to enter the apartment located on the 200 block of East Pine Avenue. That's when all seven suspects were detained and evetually arrested.

Sergio Mendez, 20 , Angel Moran, 18 and Alexiah Ramirez 22 and four 15 year old teen males were arrested.

At the time of the arrest, officers found two guns, one which was loaded, separate quantities of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

All six males were associated with a local street gang. Further investigation and surveillance video revealed all six men had assaulted a man in the same area they hid. They also retrieved a gun and fired at him, the bullets not striking him.

Anyone with information in urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department