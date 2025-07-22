Visit Ventura’s Marlyss Auster Honored with Top Global Tourism Award

Below is a press release from Visit Ventura regarding their President & CEO, Marlyss Auster being honored as one of the recipients of the 2025 Destination Organization Leadership Award by Destinations International

VENTURA, Calif. – Visit Ventura is proud to announce that Marlyss Auster, President & CEO, was honored as one of the recipients of the 2025 Destination Organization Leadership Award by Destinations International, the world’s largest and most respected association for destination professionals, representing nearly 1,000 destination organizations and business partners across more than 30 countries.

One of the association's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes those outstanding individuals who have made a significant contribution to the destination marketing industry and have made a profound difference in the communities they serve.

“Marlyss truly embodies the spirit of what this award represents,” said Brian Pendleton, General Manager of the Ventura Port District and Board Chair of the Ventura Visitors Convention Bureau. “She works tirelessly for the benefit of Ventura, and continues to make a profound difference in our community. Marlyss is a respected leader in the destination marketing industry, and is very deserving of the prestigious award.”

Under Auster’s nearly 13 years of leadership, Visit Ventura has won multiple HSMAI Adrian Awards, a Visit California Poppy Award, bestowed biannually, the Ventura Chamber of Commerce Poinsettia Innovation Award, and has been honored six times as one of the best places to work in California's Central Coast by the Pacific Coast Business Times.

“Marlyss has a passion for our city, and her leadership at Visit Ventura shines through in everything she does,” said City Mayor Dr. Jeannette Sanchez-Palacio. “This honor is a beautiful recognition of the heart she brings to our community. The award is well deserved, and we’re incredibly proud of her. We’re fortunate to have her here in the City of Ventura, helping to strengthen our identity and contribute to our economic vitality.”

Most notably, under Auster’s leadership, Ventura was the host city of the finals weekend of X Games California 2023 and X Games Ventura 2024, the world's leading action sports brand and competition. During these two action packed back to back summers, she led collaboration efforts with the City and regional partners for a holistic transportation, marketing, and community integration plan, and actualized her dreams of elevating Ventura's small beach community into a destination that could successfully host an international sporting event, changing the business and community landscape for years to come.

Beyond exciting partnerships, events, and campaigns, Auster has also been a leader under dire circumstances like the 2017 Thomas Fire that ravaged the City, and also the global pandemic COVID-19. Through it all, Auster’s passion, empathy, and genuine love for her community led the way through difficult times. And that is a sign of a true community leader.

“Every single day I’m grateful I get to help support my hometown and community through tourism and hospitality,” said Auster. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without the support of my amazing team and partners. It truly takes a village.”

Learn more about the Destination Organization Leadership Award Recipients here.'