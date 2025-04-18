Buellton Union School District selects Dr. Adam Bailey as New Superintendent

Below is a press release from the Buellton Union School District regarding their new Superintendent, Dr. Adam Bailey.

BUELLTON, Calif. — The Buellton Union School District (BUSD) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Adam Bailey as its new Superintendent, effective July 1, 2025. With over three decades of experience in education and leadership across California school districts, Dr. Bailey brings a proven track record of excellence, innovation, and student-centered leadership to Buellton. Dr. Bailey will succeed Dr. Randal Haggard, BUSD’s current superintendent, who will be retiring after nine years of dedicated service to the district.

Dr. Bailey currently serves as the Principal at Carter High School in the Rialto Unified School District in San Bernardino County, where he oversees the education and well-being of approximately 1,900 students. His extensive career includes serving as an Administrator at the elementary, middle and high school levels, an Administrator in Personnel Services for the Riverside County Office of Education, and Vice-President of School Development for Oxford Preparatory Academy. Throughout his career as a Classroom Teacher and Principal, Dr. Bailey has focused on increasing student achievement, promoting a positive school climate and providing safe schools for students, staff and families in each district he has served.

“Dr. Bailey is a visionary leader whose deep commitment to academic excellence and community collaboration will greatly benefit our students, staff, and families,” said Ryan Sullivan, President of the Buellton Union School District Board of Trustees. “His diverse experience at all levels of education will be an asset to our district.”

A dedicated educator, Dr. Bailey holds a Ph.D. in Urban Leadership from Claremont Graduate University, where he researched the factors that affect teachers’ job satisfaction and how they have a benefit to students in the classroom. Dr. Bailey earned his Administrative and Teaching Credentials, a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Studies from California State University, San Bernardino.

“I am honored and excited to join the Buellton Union School District,” said Dr. Bailey. “I look forward to working with our outstanding Board of Education, students, staff, families, and community members to build on the district’s strong foundation and support every student’s success.”



Dr. Bailey’s appointment marks a new chapter of leadership for the district as it continues its mission of delivering high-quality education in a supportive, inclusive environment.

For more information, please contact the Buellton Union School District Office at (805) 686-2767 ext. 1.