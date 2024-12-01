Bittersweet final day at Robitaille’s Fine Candies in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-While the handmade treats at Robitaille's are known for being sweet, the final day of business was bittersweet.

For longtime customers and tourists, who return again and again, it is the end of an era at Robitaille's on Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

For 36 years the Robitaille family has been in the candy business.

John Robitaille said if you don't include the pandemic, they opened when the Dodger's won the World Series and are closing after they won again.

John and Tami Robitaille are expecting their sixth grandchild and closing is the right thing to do so they can visit them out of town.

One of their grandsons fell asleep at closing time.

But you will still see the family around town.

They said their children and grandkids still love to visit them in their beloved beach town.

On Sunday, they had expected to close for good at 3 p.m. but family and friends and customers kept coming in and calling the store phone.

Betty Brown, a family friend, recalls being there the day they opened.

Many remember their famous Official Inuagural Mints.

They have photos and letters on the wall from President Reagan and President Bush.

They sold out of almost all their candy and sodas on the final day and they also gave some away.

Dianna Van Wingerden stocked up, but said it is not about sweets.

"It is not about the candy, it is about the atmosphere and the small town and I'm going to miss them so much," said Van Wingerden.

Workers stood behind the cash register one last time and reminisced.

"It feels nostalgic to me, we have been working here over the summer over the few years and like these last moments I am really cherishing it, I really value the time I spent here and I wish it could continue on but it is time," said Camila Martinez.

Time, because the family is putting their growing family first.

No word yet on what will take up the space, but locals know it is a special spot along the holiday parade route and other special events in Carpinteria.