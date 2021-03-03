VITA program offers income tax assistance outdoors due to pandemic

Your Money

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program known as VITA is helping people who make $66,000 or less prepare their income taxes again this year, but due to the COVID19 pandemic they have fewer locations and volunteers.

VITA is also taking the information from clients outdoors and letting them pick them up when they are complete.

"I'm here to have my taxes prepped and, um, It is actually going fairly quick. I thought it was going to take a lot longer, but it is fairly quick, this is new outside. I like the distancing, " said Yoli Terriquez while in line at VITA's Police Activities League (PAL) location.

People who qualify for help can drop their taxes off at PAL at 1235 Chapala St. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Another drop off location is United Way at 320 E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara on Mondays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

For more information visit unitedway.sb.org