Visually impaired players showcase abilities at annual blind golf tournament in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - An inspirational group of men and women took part on Tuesday in the 2026 California Blind, Disabled and Adaptive Winter Golf Classic.

Held at the picturesque Sandpiper Golf Course, the tournament drew a few dozen players from around the state for the 18-hole scramble format event.

"This is a gathering of adaptive players paired with PGA professionals and local amateurs to support, champion and celebrate our adaptive golf community," said longtime tournament director Robert Kotowski. "We're gathering golfers from the adaptive golf community, blind, amputees, veterans, disabled vets."

Now in its 28th year, the tournament allows adaptive golfers to showcase their remarkable talents in a competitive environment.

"It's an awesome tournament," said golfer Bill Davis. "It is very rewarding. I enjoy it because the fact that it's a sport the where a blind person who can actually take part of. I'm just like any other golfer. I'm what they refer to as long hitter, hitting it 250 to 300 yards."

Through the use of an assistant, visually impaired golfers are able to not only play golf, many of them are able to achieve remarkable success.

"I enjoy it," said golfer Carlos Franco, who traveled from Monterey. "Everybody around my town, including my son and lots everybody have has tried to beat me. They beat me one time and they're all happy, but now they don't want to play with me anymore!"

For Kotowski, who has long been the driving force behind this tournament, this year's event was especially meaningful.

"It was a year ago today here at Sandpiper," explained Kotowski, who suffered a heart attack while playing at the seaside course. "Ten days later, I was blessed with an amazing gift of a heart transplant, so this is a significant day and a couple of areas. One of my motivating factors was I wanted to get back, get healthy, work hard. Amazing people I want to thank. How do you thank everybody who has been there for me, the community, friends, all the medical workers. I bet 1,500 different medical workers were involved in my being here right now, so thank you all. It's a chance to say thank you and celebrate these great adaptive athletes."

Players added that no matter the outcome, just being on the course, especially under such ideal weahter conditions on Tuesday, is truly what the nature of adaptive golf is all about.

"It's not the thing about being able to beat people," said Franco. "It's getting out there and having fun and getting to know others. It's really great having just getting out. You get to meet so many people and they're all very helpful. It really feels great."