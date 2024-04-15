Local AIDS/LifeCycle riders prepare for annual ride

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some local cyclists are preparing for the annual AIDS/LifeCycle.

Riders will travel about 545 miles to raise millions of dollars for HIV and AIDS research and services starting June 2 in San Francisco and ending in Los Angeles on June 8.

The ride brings together thousands of individuals for one cause but for Cristian Arango and Nolan Gardner, the ride is extra special.

"We started as best friends and riding together each weekend or throughout the week as one unit," said Arango. "We're currently a couple and we hope that we can provide and deliver our individual goals, but it makes it even more special to know that I found my better half through this same mission."

This will be Gardner's first year participating in the ride to support the individuals and families affected by HIV and AIDS.

"We want to be able to raise money that will contribute to vital research, support services, and education programs that bring us closer to ending HIV and AIDS," said Gardner.

Ricky Alamillo, a local rider participating in this year's AIDS/LifeCycle, will be organizing a fundraiser at Validation Ale at 102 E. Yanonali Street in the Funk Zone on Sunday, April 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. All proceeds will go towards the AIDS/Lifecycle.

Participants in the annual ride have raised more than $300 million for the HIV and AIDS-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center and San Francisco AIDS Foundation since 1994.

On June 7th riders will make a stop at the iconic "Paradise Pit" near the Andrea Clark Bird Refuge in Santa Barbara. Volunteers provide riders with water and ice cream before making their ride to Los Angeles.