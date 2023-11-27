Santa Barbara restaurant Oku collaborates with Direct Relief to help those affected by Maui wildfires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Oku Restaurant, a locally owned restaurant in Santa Barbara, is helping those impacted by the devastating Maui fires.

Several of restaurant workers at Oku have close ties to families on Maui.

As families continue the recovery process from the wildfires that happened on Maui in August, owners at the restaurant decided to put on a fundraiser to help families of Lahaina who were impacted by the fires.

In a single night, the restaurant raised $30,000.

Oku donated 100% of the sales and tips to the humanitarian organization Direct Relief, making a direct impact on those in need.