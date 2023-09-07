Santa Ynez Co-Founder of Maui Rescue Mission seeks more volunteers

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Maui Rescue Mission Co-Founder Brian Nelson is seeking volunteers to help the growing homeless population in Maui after the recent deadly wildfires, and help search for those still missing.

Brian Nelson and his business partner, John Savage, began their mobile rescue project seven years ago in Maui. Nelson also helped design the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission who helps shelter 200 people per night.

After dozens of visits, speaking to locals and in depth research, they found Maui County is one of the highest in homelessness. They found out what people needed and launched their mission.

After the recent wildfires, many of the people who were served are now missing.

The Maui Rescue Mission is now seeking volunteers to further expand their efforts of helping the growing homeless population in Maui.

