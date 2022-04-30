CrossFit Santa Barbara partners with Direct Relief for Ukraine Strength Special workout

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – CrossFit Santa Barbara said that its Saturday workout looked a little different this week.

In place of the typical Workout of the Day, CrossFit said that gym members and others participated in Ukraine Strength from 10:00 a.m. to noon, a workout event to raise funds for Ukraine.

PC: Crossfit Santa Barbara

CrossFit Santa Barbara co-owner Erin Foster said that the proceeds from the event will be split between Direct Relief’s Ukraine Relief program and a crypto-currency donation directly to the Ukrainian government.

"As Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, the international CrossFit community was gearing up for its biggest annual competition, with nearly every CrossFit gym in the world taking part," said Foster. "But while we in Santa Barbara were preparing to test our fitness in the gym, Ukrainian CrossFitters were literally using their gyms as bomb shelters. Several of our members began talking about how we could band together to do something to show our support."

Foster said that event organizers selected Direct Relief as a partner because the organization is locally based and has a long history of aiding those in need around the world.

For more information about the gym and the Ukraine Strength fundraiser, click here to visit the CrossFit Santa Barbara website.