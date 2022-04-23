Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center hosts egg decorating fundraiser for Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center hosted a "Traditional European Egg Decorating" for adults to benefit Ukraine on Saturday.

Organizers said the event was led by Danuta Bennett, a Polish born artist who learned the art of egg-decorating as part of her heritage.

At the event, Bennett taught participants some common techniques using traditional methods from various European regions – such as scraping, painting and the wax/dye method, according to oganizers.

With all proceeds benefitting Ukraine citizens, organizers said that the participants learned how to prepare eggs for coloring, explore the differences between various styles, and understand the symbolism of colored eggs.

