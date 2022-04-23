Skip to Content
What's Right
By
Published 12:17 pm

Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center hosts egg decorating fundraiser for Ukraine

Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center hosted a "Traditional European Egg Decorating" for adults to benefit Ukraine on Saturday.

Organizers said the event was led by Danuta Bennett, a Polish born artist who learned the art of egg-decorating as part of her heritage.

At the event, Bennett taught participants some common techniques using traditional methods from various European regions – such as scraping, painting and the wax/dye method, according to oganizers.

With all proceeds benefitting Ukraine citizens, organizers said that the participants learned how to prepare eggs for coloring, explore the differences between various styles, and understand the symbolism of colored eggs.

For more on the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, click here to visit the center's homepage.

What's Right
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content