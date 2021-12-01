YMCA program providing Guadalupe kids with cultural enrichment opportunities

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Dozens of kids from Guadalupe are receiving a trip to a live theatrical production and a special luncheon today through a Santa Maria Valley YMCA program that has reopened this year.

Previously known as GenSpan, the program was created by local resident Franziska Shepard as a non-profit, community-based organization.

The goal of the organization was to provide cultural enrichment opportunities for children who would never be able to these types of experience with the support of the program.

GenSpan sunsetted in 2018, but continues on at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA. However, due to the pandemic, it was paused last year.

This year, it has been brought back and is being held this afternoon for 43 children.

Kids are being treated to a lunch at Golden Corral restaurant in Santa Maria, where they will learn a bit about public comportment, etiquette and social skills.

It's part of an effort the YMCA to help kids "re-socialize" as they integrate with their peers following many months of isolation during the pandemic.

After lunch, the children will be bused a short drive to Allan Hancock College, where they will be treated to a live PCPA theatrical production inside the Marian Theatre.

The children will be in attendance during a regularly scheduled matinee performance of The Secret Garden: Spring Version, which is serving as PCPA's holiday show this season.