SLO County Sheriff’s deputy honored for life saving response during last year’s Paso Robles active shooter incident

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office held its annual awards ceremony Wednesday morning.

Several Sheriff's Office employees and private citizens were recognized for their meritorious actions and duties over the past two years.

During the hour-long ceremony, Sheriff Ian Parkinson presented the honorees with a handful of different awards, inlcuding Lifesaving Medals, Meritorious Service Awards and Citizen Recognition Awards.

Among the award winners was Deputy Cliff Pacas.

Pacas received the Medal of Valor to Deputy Cliff Pacas for his response to the June 2020 active shooter incident in Paso Robles.

During the call, Pacas and his partner Deputy Nick Dreyfus came under fire from the suspect.

After Dreyfus was shot in the face, Pacas returned gunfire with the suspect and then rendered aid to his seriously wounded partner and saved his life.

Tammy Hall, Ronald Adams, Eric Johnson, and Albert Ashcroft all received the Citizen Recognition Award for their role in helping apprehend a kidnapping suspect during an incident in December 2019 in Cambria.

During the incident, the honorees recognized and subdued the suspect in an Amber Alert case. The suspect was believed to have stabbed his girlfriend and then kidnapped their 2-year-old daughter.

The four private citizens captured the suspect and the girl was recovered unharmed.

Other awards handed out included recognition for 20 years and 30 years of service for Sheriff's Office employees.