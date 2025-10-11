simona pilolla 2 // Shutterstock

Hidden airport costs sneaking up on every traveler

Wallet getting lighter before you even board your flight? You’re not alone; lots of travelers face the same issue: They enter the airport and their money takes off before they do. Way.com shares a closer look at the hidden airport costs and how to dodge them.

Typical costs at an airport

If you’re an air traveler, you may be surprised that flight tickets aren’t the only thing you’re charged for at the airport. So, what are these extra costs? To put it briefly, everything from bottled water to parking is going to cost you much more than you anticipated. After a casual walk around the airport, chances are that your pre-flight strolling might have already cost you up to $100. With additional expenses creeping in, your airport bill might be a shocker by the time you take off.

Why have airport costs skyrocketed?

The reason is not just one, but multiple. Starting from high rent and commission to COVID-19, everything has had an effect on the increase in airport costs.

According to the ACI-NA (Airports Council International – North America), U.S. airports have lost more than $20 billion from 2020 to 2022. This decline due to lower passenger traffic and a shortage of staff resulted in an increase in overall costs for everything inside the airport. High rent and commission : Since Airport spaces are limited and the competition is on the higher side, naturally, the rent and commission increase. With this, there is also a gradual increase in the items being sold.

: Since Airport spaces are limited and the competition is on the higher side, naturally, the rent and commission increase. With this, there is also a gradual increase in the items being sold. Labor Cost and inflation : According to ARRA (Airport Restaurant and Retail Association), the hourly wages and manager salaries rose more than their sales. To match it with the revenue, they’ve increased the price of their products.

: According to ARRA (Airport Restaurant and Retail Association), the hourly wages and manager salaries rose more than their sales. To match it with the revenue, they’ve increased the price of their products. Logistics and supply cost : Delivery charges to these places are on the higher side since these vehicles have to surpass security and multiple levels of clearance to enter.

: Delivery charges to these places are on the higher side since these vehicles have to surpass security and multiple levels of clearance to enter. Captive customers: The customer, once inside, cannot easily go outside to find a cheaper food spot or services. Vendors know this well, which leads them to increase the price.

Breaking down the hidden expenses

From coffee to check-in, find out all the spots where you’re emptying your pockets. Even a short trip through the terminals can make your money slip away. Here are some hidden extra charges you might encounter at the airport.

Expensive Food and Drinks

This is one popular area where people tend to overspend a lot. Keep in mind that due to rising operational charges and other reasons, food and beverages are quite expensive inside the airport. Coffee costs 10 to 15% more at the airport, around $4 to $7, whereas sandwiches are around $12.

Speedy Screening Costs

Travelers who hate waiting might prefer enrolling in TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, or Global Entry to skip the long, tiring queue. However, the minimum fee for a five-year membership to TSA PreCheck enrollment is $76.75, while Global Entry charges $120 for five years. On the other hand, for CLEAR, it is $209 per year. Remember that the fee changes according to the enrollment provider, so make sure to choose the right one for you.

Parking

Airports charge high parking fees to cover their operational and maintenance costs. Airports like Baltimore/Washington International (BWI), Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA), and Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX) have increased their parking charges, making it more expensive for travelers with vehicles to commute.

SEA: General daily parking has increased from $34 to $37, and terminal direct daily parking has increased from $42 to $47.

PHX: Daily parking has increased from $30 to $33.

BWI: Increased their daily parking rates from $12 to $16.

Baggage and Additional Cost

Airlines are now charging extra charges for ancillary services such as carry-on bags, checked baggage, and seat selections. A recent study revealed that airlines earned $33 billion from baggage fees alone, while another report showed that major airlines collected $12.4 billion for seat selection from 2018 to 2023. Bear in mind that these charges differ according to the region and airline.

Real price comparisons (airport vs city)

Which airports are doing it right?

Some airports are fair and wouldn’t cost you a fortune after a quick stroll. Portland International Airport (PDX) is one of them. Over here, the travelers are at ease and are not concerned about overpriced items. This is due to the ‘street pricing policy’ adopted/incorporated by the airport authority. The policy ensures that items and services cost the same as they do outside the airport. The policy has been active for a long time, and since then, PDX has been a leader in fair airport pricing.

Next on the list is Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), where the ‘street pricing policy’ comes to the rescue. The policy was brought here after understanding that it worked at PDX. If a vendor here wants to increase the price, they must notify the airport authorities and provide them with proper proof that the street prices were also increased.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey started implementing new pricing policies after the widespread public outrage over inflated prices. All NYC Airports, LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark, now have a limit set/set limit on concession prices. The vendors are only allowed to price up to 10% above the city street prices. In addition, they are also asked to offer affordable options on their menus, which are monitored and audited to ensure fair pricing and maintain transparency.

Smart travel hacks: Cut your airport costs

Now that you know all the airport secrets, wondering how not to repeat the same mistakes again? Here are a few hacks to help steer clear of sneaky airport costs and to travel worry-free.

Keep an empty water bottle and bring your own food. This will help you save money on food. Instead of buying bottled water, use the water filter system at the airport.

Have everything you need with you even before you start your ride to the airport—last-minute purchases are a big no-no.

Skip seat selection if you are comfortable with any seats, since these can cost an additional $20.

Prepay for all your bags online, as some airlines charge extra if you decide to pay at the airport.

Reserve your spot early to keep your wallet happy. Off-site parking lots offer better parking options at a cheaper rate.

Avoid buying a lounge day pass, unless you have a long layover and really need some rest. If not, paying an extra $50 for a short while is barely worth it.

Switch to mobile boarding passes and avoid printing them at the airport. Some airlines, like Frontier, might charge you an additional $25 fee for a printed pass.

Instead of breaking the bank on expensive lounges, make use of free airport amenities.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.