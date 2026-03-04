Skip to Content
Pacific Surfliner Shutdown This Weekend Between San Diego & San Luis Obispo

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner
Below is a press release from Amtrak regarding the full-service shutdown of all Pacific Surfliner trains between San Diego and San Luis Obispo this upcoming weekend.

CALIFORNIA – As we plan for uninterrupted train service during summer travel season, we're supporting our rail partners in getting necessary track work done now. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience it may cause but do know that we're maintaining key infrastructure to keep trains moving the rest of the year. 

Due to track closures by Union Pacific, Metrolink, and NCTD both north and south of Los Angeles, Pacific Surfliner trains will not operate between San Diego and San Luis Obispo on the weekend of March 7–8, 2026.

Please note that bus bridge service will not be available during this closure.

We understand this may impact your travel plans, and we truly appreciate your patience. If you’re planning to travel that weekend, we encourage you to make alternate arrangements as early as possible.

What to Expect:

  • No train service along the entire corridor. 
  • No bus bridges will be provided. However, Amtrak Connection Bus routes will continue to operate.
  • Customers may modify their reservation for another date, or a refund will be issued by Amtrak. 
  • Regular train service is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 9, 2026.

For more information, visit the Pacific Surfliner Travel Advisories page. 

