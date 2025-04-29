“The Wave” begins Point-to-Point Transit Service in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - A flexible on-demand transit has been launched in Goleta.

It is a curb-to-curb service providing trips between any two points in a specified zone for $3.00 ($1.50 for seniors and people with disabilities). Children 14 and over can also ride.

The Metropolitan Transit District says the riders can use a Transloc app or call MTD to schedule a pickup.

The starting area is specific. The zone includes an area bounded by Patterson to the east, Cathedral Oaks to the north, Los Carneros to the west, and 101 to the South. The housing and business park areas on either side of Los Carneros south of the freeway are also included.

Additionally, specific points at the following locations are available for drop off or pickup: Goleta Amtrak Station, Santa Barbara Airport, UCSB Bus Loop, Elings Hall stop, Isla Vista Community Center and El Colegio & Embarcadero del Mar outbound stop.

For more details go to: MTD

(More details, photos and video will be posted here later today)

Who can ride this service?

This service is open to the general public, not just seniors and people with disabilities. Children 14 and over can ride The Wave unaccompanied. It is up to parents to determine if their teen is ready to ride alone. All passengers under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. ALL CHILDREN MUST be “properly secured…in an appropriate child passenger restraint system or safety belt meeting applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards.” Per California vehicle code 27360.5, if a child age 8 through 15 needs a booster to fit the seat belt correctly, they need one to ride The Wave. In compliance with California law, all passengers under age 8 must ride in an appropriate Child Restraint System (CRS), such as a safety seat or booster; and all passengers under age 2 must ride in an appropriate rear-facing safety seat. Caregivers must provide an appropriate safety seat and install it in the vehicle. Unfortunately, while drivers can provide information about LATCH attachment points, they cannot assist caregivers with installation.

Where does it serve?

The zone includes an area bounded by Patterson to the east, Cathedral Oaks to the north, Los Carneros to the west, and 101 to the South. The housing and business park areas on either side of Los Carneros south of the freeway are also included.

Additionally, specific points at the following locations are available for drop off or pickup: Goleta Amtrak Station, Santa Barbara Airport, UCSB Bus Loop, Elings Hall stop, Isla Vista Community Center and El Colegio & Embarcadero del Mar outbound stop.