Santa Maria Airport looking to add new airline service, seeking input from local travelers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Public Airport (SMX) is looking to add new commercial flights and is seeking public input on the community's air service needs.

"The Santa Maria Airport is ready for new air service," said Santa Maria Public Airport General Manager Martin Pehl. "We can take airline service today. It's really the airline's recovery from the pandemic, and where they're focusing their growth now is in existing markets, and at some point, we hope in the next two to three years, we'll have the airlines in a position to start new markets such as Santa Maria."

Pehl, who was named as airport general manager last April, added he meets frequently with national airline companies in an ongoing recruitment effort to establish new service for Santa Maria.

"We actively meet with airlines through conferences and headquarters meetings," said Pehl. "I've been here for almost a year now, and I've been to several conferences where we meet with the airlines, and so we have a good sense of where the market is and what potentially we could make happen here in Santa Maria."

To help in the recruitment process, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber is actively seeking community input through an online survey.

"It's our way of being able to market our community better to the airlines when we meet with them," said Suzanne Singh, Economic & Community Development Director. "It's very important. I think if (the public) really wants us to bring air service to the community, they need to have a voice and they need to let us know what their needs are so we can share that with the airlines. That gives us more marketing ability."

Singh stressed the importance of added service, not just for recreational travelers, but also for the business community.

"It would be amazing if we had (more service) here," said Singh. "I think you'd find us being able to attract more companies. There's some other things that go along with the attraction, but I think having an airport that's functioning that has daily flights definitely says we've got a lot going on and we've got the hustle and bustle."

Both Pehl and Singh are confident the airport will not only have ability to attract new service at some point in the near future, but just as important, will be able to sustain and support the service.

"The different airlines we talk to all have different interests, different strengths that we each we play to," said Pehlp. "A big sales point, we believe is that the presence of Vandenberg (Space Force Base) and its continued growth with SpaceX and other companies will see a large growth there. Just the Central Coast in general. We also believe that at some point, the capacity, airline capacity in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo airports will be reached and will be the alternative route for new airline service on the Central Coast."

To take part in the Santa Maria Airport online survey, click here.