SLO Transit announces Route 2A changes to enhance service reliability

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – SLO Transit is streamlining Route 2A by removing two bus stops starting Dec. 1, aiming to improve service reliability and punctuality before the upcoming holidays.

The city confirmed the change as part of efforts to optimize operations.

SLO Transit provided the following press release:

Community members who ride the bus in San Luis Obispo can soon expect improved reliability and on-time service on Route 2A. SLO Transit is realigning Route 2A and removing two stops effective December 1, 2023. “We are continually improving our services to better meet the needs of the community. This minor realignment is a great example of flexible and responsive transit operations,” says Alex Fuchs, the City’s Mobility Services Business Manager. Route 2A will no longer serve the bus stops Dalidio at Froom and Dalidio at Madonna, but these stops will continue to be available on SLO Transit Routes 2B, 3A, and 3B. SLO Transit Route 2A will instead now serve a nearby bus stop (Madonna at Oceanaire) 48 minutes after the hour. SLO Transit bus riders are encouraged to contact Transit Dispatch at 805-541-2877 along with visiting www.slotransit.org, or the SLO Transit app, for current service status prior to planning their trip. Route 2A realignment will be as follows:

Removed Stops:

Dalidio at Froom

Dalidio at Madonna

Timepoint Change:

Madonna at Oceanaire :48 after the hour