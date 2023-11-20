Holiday travel takes off at SBA

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Business is taking off at the Santa Barbara Airport and it could be one of the busiest in years.

But getting to and from the airport includes getting around some current Caltrans work along the 101 near the 217 exit and and bridgework along the 217.

Travelers flying out and people picking up family and friends said they prefer SBA to other airports.

Wendy Rodriguez of Ventura said she was delighted when one of her Thanksgiving guests chose to fly into the Santa Barbara Airport.

Even with freeway construction she said it felt easier than driving to Burbank or Los Angeles.

Local University of California, Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College students don't have the whole week off, but that hasn't stopped students from catching early flights for quick trips home for Thanksgiving.

"It is right next to where I'm at, it is super easy, "said SBCC student Steve Berrien ," I know it is one of the busiest traveling, I am pretty sure in America, so it is better to leave early."

Travelers will notice extra security and security workers are urging people to use short-term parking if they plan to take a few minutes to say their hellos and goodbyes.

People seem to be in good spirits and ride share drivers said they are grateful for the boost in holiday business that is likely to last through the New Year.

Uber driver Antonio Guttierez said he welcomes the extra work.

For the best experience check your airline's flight status, arrive 2-hours early, and use one of the three parking areas.

For more tips visit https://www.flysba.santabarbara.gov

Your News Channel will have more on local holiday airport travel tonight on the news.

