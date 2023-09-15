Delta Air Lines returning to Santa Barbara Airport with service to Salt Lake City and Atlanta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Delta Air Lines will once again service the Tri-Counties after suspending service due to the pandemic back in 2020.

Starting June 7, 2024, Delta will provide daily nonstop flights to Atlanta once a day and Salt Lake City twice a day, according to the Santa Barbara Airport. Delta plans to use an aircraft that can hold 130 passengers for these flights.

Advance booking will be available starting Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 on Delta's website.

Delta previously served SBA with direct flights to Salt Lake City from August 2019 to July 2020. The airport said since the pandemic, the community has asked for the return of Delta's flights to Salt Lake City.

"This two-hub announcement demonstrates their desire to serve the needs of all travelers to/from this area with the highest level of service and connections available," said Chris Hastert, Airport Director.

The additional flights from Delta is expected to help local businesses.

“We are looking forward to our hotels, restaurants, and attractions benefitting from business brought by these new flights," said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, the official destination marketing organization for the Santa Barbara South Coast.

"Delta Air Lines' presence at the Santa Barbara Airport not only enhances our local travel options but also positions us as a key player in national and international business networks,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Santa Barbara Airport currently offers direct flights to Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle.

