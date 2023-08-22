New service at Santa Barbara, SLO airports providing assistance for passengers with hidden disabilities

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A worldwide travel service program that provides assistance for travelers with hidden disabilities is now being offered at Santa Barbara Airport (SBA), as well as San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP).

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program was created in 2016 as a way for airline passengers with non-visible disabilities to receive extra support and assistance.

Travelers with non-visible disabilities may request from participating airports a green Sunflower lanyard, which clearly and discreetly identifies them to airport and airline staff as someone who may require added attention and care.

"It helps us recognize passengers that really need the extra time," said Courtney Pene, SLO Airport Deputy Director, Planning & Outreach. "For individuals who request the lanyards, it will be green, so it will be a green lanyard that you can wear throughout the airport, and again, it is to alert staff, and anybody, TSA or airlines, that you need some extra time processing through."

Now available at 216 airports around the world, SBP has become the latest airport to offer the free service.

“With the launch of the Sunflower, we are aiming to create an inclusive and compassionate airport environment where all passengers, including those with hidden disabilities, feel comfortable and supported throughout their journey," said Courtney Johnson, San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Director of Airports. “Our airport is committed to fostering a culture of empathy and understanding, ensuring that every passenger's needs are met with respect and dignity. The Sunflower aligns with our values of inclusivity and accessibility, and we are proud to be part of this global movement."

For travelers who are using connecting flights, they may keep the lanyards on and receive the same added attention should they fly into a participating airport.

"Someone can know if they if they have their Sunflower lanyard on at the SLO County Airport, they can fly to Dallas-Fort Worth, who is also a partner, and anyone in the Dallas airport that sees them, will also automatically know that person needs extra time, patience, and assistance in processing through the airport, so they were to go to Dallas-Fort Worth, they could connect with in Gatwick England," said Pene. "They are also partners, so it creates a daisy chain and a better customer experience."

Sunflower lanyards have been available at SBA since May. According to a list provided on the Sunflower website, there are now four California airports taking part in the program, including SBA, SBP, San Jose International Airport and Ontario International Airport.

For more information about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, click here.

