Gas Prices are affecting holiday travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As gas prices continue to soar, travelers must assess whether the high costs are worth the long drives this holiday weekend.

“Gas prices are insane." says Josephina Figueroa, who travelled all the way from San Diego to Santa Barbara for the long weekend.

She added," We usually do camping trips and it's just doubled. It's crazy.”

Josephina isn't the only driver keeping an eye on her tank.

Paula Richan who travelled from Thousand Oaks to Santa Barbara said, "“We came up here in our motorhome, so that's a big gas tank.”

Evelyn Pacheco, visiting from Santa Maria commented, “It used to be around 55. Now it's like 90.”

The annual average per gallon has increased by over $2 dollars. Gas prices in Santa Barbara and in many parts of California have already surpassed $6 dollars per gallon.

Many travelers have changed their driving habits and modes of transportation opting for more eco friendly vehicles, riding bikes, taking public transportation, or just driving less.

Diya Verba, a Santa Barbara resident, said “We have been looking into taking the metro and taking the train sometimes because that's definitely the cheaper way to go. But for the most part, we're pretty much driving.”

Bertrand, who is visiting from San Francisco, stated “I'm using my bicycle mostly every day. So I think it's actually a good thing for the health and also the planet.”

Doug Richan, who is visiting from Thousand Oaks said, “ I'm seriously thinking about going to all all battery operated, even like my lawn mowers, blowers, weed whackers, that kind of thing. And this truck can charge them at the same time."

Despite the high gas prices, visitors from all over are still flocking to Santa Barbara's famous Stearn's Wharf this Fourth of July weekend.

Bertrand said, "When we have things to visit all time or limit limited time to visit, unfortunately, we don't get to choose if we are going to drive or not.”

Evelyn Pacheco also added that she is still driving regardless.