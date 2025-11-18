Depression in retirement: Why it happens and what to do

Lysenko Andrii // Shutterstock

Retirement is often associated with feelings of joy, relaxation, and freedom, but research shows it can also be a challenging time emotionally. Many individuals who retire struggle with unexpected feelings of sadness, anxiety, or emptiness as they leave behind careers that provide structure, identity, and daily purpose.

Recognizing this reality is crucial. LifeStance Health shares how people can proactively address potential emotional pitfalls and equip themselves with useful strategies to maintain mental wellness and emotional balance while entering retirement.

How To Prevent Depression in Retirement

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to lower your risk of depression during retirement and support your emotional resilience and well-being.

Create a Meaningful Retirement Routine

Creating a structured daily or weekly schedule with meaningful activities provides stability. Set clear personal, educational, or social goals such as starting a regular fitness routine, learning new skills, or volunteering in your community.

Maintain Strong Social Connections

Maintain and nurture connections with friends, family, and former colleagues. Joining clubs or local organizations fosters social interaction, while part-time work or mentoring can enhance your sense of belonging and contribution.

Stay Active to Improve Mental Health

Regular physical activity boosts mood, reduces anxiety, and enhances cognitive function. Combine exercise with a nutritious diet and regular health check-ups to improve physical and mental wellness.

Engage in Activities to Keep Your Mind Sharp

Regularly engage in mentally stimulating activities to preserve cognitive health. Consider reading, puzzles, writing, or taking courses. Creative hobbies like painting or gardening can also be deeply therapeutic.

Prevent Financial Stress

Financial stress can significantly impact an individual’s mental health during retirement. To help reduce financial-related anxiety, consult with a financial advisor to develop a clear financial plan and budget.

Seek Emotional Support from Professionals

It’s important to acknowledge the emotional complexities of retirement. Therapy or counseling provides a structured environment to process feelings, while support groups can mitigate isolation by connecting you with others experiencing similar challenges.

Reduce Anxiety with Mindfulness Practices

Regular mindfulness meditation, yoga, tai chi, or deep breathing exercises can enhance emotional regulation, reduce anxiety, and substantially support overall emotional health during retirement.

Recognizing and Treating Depression in Retirement: Advice for Retirees and Families

No matter how well we prepare, depression can still occur during retirement. It’s important to know and recognize early signs of depression such as persistent sadness, loss of interest, fatigue, or changes in sleep and appetite. Whether it’s yourself or a loved one experiencing these symptoms, seeking help is crucial. It can be helpful to start with an online depression quiz to assess your feelings and determine your next steps.

Advice for Retirees

Acknowledge and accept the feelings. Understand that depression in retirement is common and not a personal failing. Allow yourself to feel and express emotions without judgment.

Seek professional help early. Consult a mental health professional who can accurately diagnose and treat depression. Consider joining support groups to connect with others experiencing similar challenges.

Rebuild routine and practice. Start with small daily tasks to create structure, such as taking a walk, calling a friend, or working on a hobby. Engaging in meaningful activities, like volunteering, mentoring, or pursuing creative projects can restore a sense of purpose.

Improve physical health. Exercise regularly, eat a healthy balanced diet, get enough sleep with a consistent bedtime routine, and avoid excess daytime napping.

Stay connected. Don’t wait to feel better before reaching out to others, since social interaction can lift your mood. Use technology if needed. Video calls, online communities, and forums can bridge geographic gaps.

Advice For Family

Provide compassionate listening. Offer active listening and validation of feelings without immediately proposing solutions or minimizing experiences.

Encourage professional support. Gently encourage seeking professional assistance if symptoms persist or worsen.

Facilitate healthy routines. Support and encourage routines involving exercise, healthy eating, and structured daily activities.

Educate yourself about depression. Learn about depression, its symptoms, and treatment options to provide informed and effective support.

Practice self-care. Supporting someone with depression can be emotionally demanding. Set boundaries and engage in self-care activities to protect your own mental health.

With proactive planning and compassionate support, retirement can indeed be a joyful and fulfilling chapter of life.

This story was produced by LifeStance Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.