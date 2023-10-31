Arroyo Grande launches new smartphone app to boost communication with the public

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – People who live, work and visit Arroyo Grande now have access to important information about the city right at their fingertips.

Recently, the City of Arroyo Grande created a new link to the community through the debut of its new "My AG" smartphone app.

"My AG is an app that we put out to help members of the public connect with the city easier so they can actually pay their bill through the app," said Jessica Matson, Arroyo Grande Legislative & Information Services Director/City Clerk. "The city is trying to always find ways to be more transparent and provide information to members of the public, and the My AG app is a way for us to do that."

My AG is free and is available in the App Store and Google Play. Users have access to a wide range of information that has been categorized in an easy-to-use directory.

"There's multiple buttons," said Matson. "You can pay your utility bills with just a click of a button. You can register for classes or events through the app. You can also read the City Council agendas and minutes. You can find information on events and register for events. It also gives the city an ability to push out critical information quickly through push notifications, and that could be information on traffic issues, emergencies, or even just fun events that our recreation department is doing."

Other cities on the Central Coast are also now providing information through similar smartphone apps, such as Santa Maria.

"It's really important to be transparent with the community that we serve," said Mark van de Kamp, Santa Maria Public Information Manager. "The public pays our bills, and we're here to serve them. 24/7. It's important for us to tell you what's happening in the city. We're here to inform the public, and they can get the information directly from the city in a timely fashion."

Santa Maria rolled on an app last year and later added its Neighborhood Connect website.

"It's important to evolve with technology," said van de Kamp. "Our residents deserve the best and we are striving to give them the best information. We're adjusting, using the technology we have, and we are also available on social media on a variety of platforms there. We also put information out on YouTube. All of our meetings are broadcast live. We believe in being open and being transparent and we want to get people engaged with the community, with their city."

Looking forward, Matson said it's likely the My AG will evolve over time as the city strives to improve the app based in large part with future community input.

"I would love to hear feedback from the public," said Matson. "If there's anything that's not working or suggestions to make it better, I'm happy to hear any feedback from the public as I start using this app."

For information on the My AG app, click here.