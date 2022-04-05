Twitter says it’s testing edit button, day after Musk poll

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

Well, that was fast. Twitter has announced, via Twitter, that it is indeed working on an edit feature for tweets. Newly chosen board member and now Twitter’s largest shareholder Elon Musk had run a Twitter poll that started Monday asking users if they wanted an edit button. Many Twitter users — among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald’s corporate account — have long begged for an edit button. The company said it would test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue. So it’ll be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they do.