New package sorting machine installed at Goleta mail processing center

Technology

Goleta, Calif. - A new Small Package Sorting System was installed in Goleta, according to USPS.

It's part of the USPS plan to install 100 package sorting machines throughout Postal Service processing centers around the country.

"The installation of these much-needed package sorting machines will be a game-changer, allowing for 12 times the package sortation capability than manual sortation and a better, more reliable service to our customers domestically and abroad," according to the USPS news release.

Demand for package delivery has grown as more people shop online during the pandemic.