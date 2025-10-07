Halfpoint // Shutterstock

How baby name trends in different states reflect heritage and way of life

Every baby name tells a story, but some tell the story of where we’re from. While Olivia and Liam have topped the national charts for six years in a row, state-by-state data paints a different picture. Regional patterns reveal how names reflect America’s cultural diversity, from Montana’s nod to country music roots to Hawai’i’s celebration of ocean heritage. The result is a living map of cultures drawn through naming trends.

Social Security Administration data from 2024 shows that national favorites remain remarkably stable, yet state-level preferences highlight distinct regional personalities. These choices aren’t random. They trace back to immigrant heritage, geographic features, entertainment influences, and historical traditions that continue to shape how Americans name their children. ThatsThem takes a closer look.

11 of the most culturally distinctive state baby names

1. Montana: Lainey — The country music frontier

Montana’s top girls’ name of 2024, Lainey, stands out for its outsized popularity in Big Sky Country. While the name appears in other states’ rankings, nowhere does it dominate like it does in Montana, according to the Social Security Administration’s data. Much of its momentum comes from country music star Lainey Wilson, who won CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2023 and starred in “Yellowstone.”

State-specific naming trends show Montana favors rugged choices like Bodie, Colt, and Ridge, reflecting its ranching traditions and outdoor heritage.

2. Alaska: Aurora — Northern lights legacy

In Alaska, Aurora ranks as the No. 3 girls’ name in 2024. The name’s appeal is obvious: It directly mirrors the aurora borealis, the Northern Lights that paint Alaska’s skies with ribbons of green and violet.

Alongside Aurora, Scandinavian-inspired names like Freya and Kaia appear in the state’s top lists, echoing the Nordic traditions that share a cultural affinity for northern landscapes. Nature-based names like Wren, Ember, and Ivy further highlight how Alaska’s wild environment influences naming choices.

3. Hawai’i: Kaia — Ocean heritage

In 2024, Kaia ranked as the No. 3 girls’ name in Hawai’i, compared with just No. 180 nationally. The name carries deep cultural resonance; derived from the Hawaiian word for “the sea,” it reflects the islands’ enduring connection to the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaiian naming trends consistently honor Indigenous heritage and natural beauty. Alongside Kaia, names like Ailani, Leilani, Makoa, and Noelani feature prominently in the state’s top charts, reflecting Polynesian traditions and respect for the islands’ environment.

4. California: Mia — Spanish-speaking influence

In California, Mia claimed the top spot for girls’ names in 2024. While Mia also ranks No. 1 in Connecticut, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York, its significance in California reflects the state’s large Spanish-speaking population.

This pattern mirrors broader trends in states with high Hispanic and Latino populations, where names like Camila, Sofia, and Isabella consistently rank high.

5. Texas: Santiago — Latino heritage pride

In Texas, Santiago ranks as the No. 4 boys’ name in 2024, far higher than its national position. Meaning Saint James, the name reflects the state’s deep Latino roots and strong Catholic traditions.

Texas naming trends reinforce this influence. Names like Mateo, Sebastian, and José consistently appear among the state’s favorites, underscoring how names reflect the cultural landscape.

6. New Mexico: Ezekiel — Biblical Southwest tradition

In New Mexico, Ezekiel ranks No. 3 for boys in 2024, a sharp rise from its No. 50 national ranking. The name reflects the state’s strong Hispanic Catholic traditions, where Biblical names carry lasting cultural and spiritual weight.

With the highest Hispanic population share in the nation, New Mexico’s naming patterns blend faith and heritage. Popular choices like Camila and Noah further highlight the state’s multicultural influences, showing how names serve as both personal and cultural expression.

7. North Dakota: Evelyn — Frontier heritage revival

Evelyn is the No. 1 girls’ name in North Dakota, reflecting the state’s embrace of timeless, traditional names tied to family heritage. Its appeal aligns with a broader revival of early 20th-century favorites, echoing the name’s original surge in the 1910s.

Name history data shows Evelyn peaked in the early 1900s, declined midcentury, and has since experienced a modern resurgence. Today, its timeless elegance bridges past and present, explaining why it continues to capture the state’s imagination.

8. Mississippi: Ava — Southern traditional grace

Ava ranks as the No. 1 girls’ name in Mississippi, the only state where it leads. Though it sits at No. 9 nationally, its dominance here underscores the South’s preference for timeless, graceful names.

Ava’s popularity reflects a regional tradition of valuing elegance and heritage in naming, contrasting with coastal states’ trend toward more contemporary picks.

9. Wyoming: Emma — Independent frontier spirit

In Wyoming, Emma claims the No. 1 spot for girls in 2024, making it the only state where the name leads despite ranking No. 2 nationally. Its prominence reflects Wyoming’s independent frontier spirit, showing how a nationally popular name can still carry regional individuality.

The state’s broader naming trends reinforce the state’s pioneer history and roots. Choices like Hudson and Bridger evoke exploration, resilience, and rugged landscapes, tying modern families to Wyoming’s heritage of discovery and self-reliance.

10. Massachusetts: Maeve — Irish New England heritage

In Massachusetts, Maeve has emerged as a distinctive favorite, reflecting the state’s deep Irish roots. Originating from Medb, a queen in Irish mythology, Maeve means “intoxicating,”, and connects to centuries of immigration that helped shape New England’s culture.

Maeve’s popularity fits a broader regional pattern. Names like Fiona, Bridget, and Molly remain perennial choices, underscoring the lasting influence of Irish tradition on Massachusetts naming trends.

11. Louisiana: Beaux — French Creole heritage

In Louisiana, Beaux stands out as a uniquely regional favorite, with more than 1 in 10 boys with this name born in the state. The choice reflects Louisiana’s rich Creole and Cajun heritage, deeply rooted in French colonial history.

Beaux is part of a broader trend of French-inspired names such as Dru and Denim, which preserve the state’s distinct culture and set it apart from national naming patterns.

Names that carry stories forward

The names parents choose say as much about community as they do about family. Whether it’s Montana’s cowboy spirit, Hawai’i’s ties to the sea, Texas’s Latino pride, or Massachusetts’s Irish heritage, regional favorites show how culture lives on in everyday choices. Baby names become a quiet way of honoring where we come from while passing that story to the next generation.

