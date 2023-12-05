With the holidays this month, fire safety reminders are shared to help ensure a safe season on the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – As the holiday season hits it full stride, the public is being reminded about basic safety reminders to help ensure a healthy and joyous time this month.

On Thursday, Hanukkah begins at sundown and lasts eight days until sundown on Dec. 15. Christmas is on Monday, Dec. 25, followed by Kwanza the next day Dec. 26, and New Year's Eve on Sunday, Dec. 31.

As those holidays approach, Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer Capt. Scott Safechuck is urging community members to be mindful about taking proper safety measures.

"As we head into the holidays, some of the tips that we have are specific to lighting the menorah and our Christmas trees," said Safechuck. "A menorah, you have open flames. Open flames can cause a fire that can rapidly spread through the house, so having a fire extinguisher nearby, paying attention to those light candles, making sure the cat, the dog or excited kids aren't going to knock over that menorah, and in the event that it does get knocked over, you have a safe way to extinguish the fire and the candles."

As for Christmas trees, they are already inside and decorated in many homes, so Safechuck points out a few easy tips to help keep them as fresh and healthy as possible.

"You want to make sure that when you get your Christmas tree, you get a fresh cut on it, get it into a stand relatively quick, making sure you're watering every day," said Safechuck. "Keep it away from the windows and that sunlight that's coming through that can dry it out ,as well as any type of heater or fireplace. Trees in general when they are drying out, they are like perfect for spreading fire. They can ignite rapidly and spread throughout that tree in a matter of seconds."

Safechuck added that people need to also be aware that even though the start of winter is now only just over two weeks away, fire danger is still very much a concern.

"We're in the week of the anniversary of the Thomas Fire, so we're not out of fire season," said Safechuck, noting Dec. 4 marked the sixth anniversary of the start of the devastating Thomas Fire in 2017. "We are expecting a dry week without rain this week, and hopefully as we get later into this year, and close to the end of this year, we're going to get more rain, so until then, people still need to be vigilant and be prepared with their ready, set, go brochures and and the knowledge that's in there."