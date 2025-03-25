Skip to Content
Outdoors

Off-Highway Vehicle recreation will be staying in business in Oceano

Off-Highway Vehicle recreation will remain in business in Oceano.
Jarrod Zinn
Off-Highway Vehicle recreation will remain in business in Oceano.
By
New
Published 12:17 pm

OCEANO, Calif. - Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) recreation will remain an active business and economic staple here on the Central Coast.

Dune buggies first began appearing in Oceano in the 1950s, but the vast expanse of the dunes has been used for car meets and sand races since the invention of the automobile.

For decades, the California Coastal Commission has been attempting to ban OHV recreation, citing noise complaints from nearby neighborhoods, environmental and economic concerns, and more.

The OHV recreation culture brings in approximately $500 million in annual economic impact from visitors outside the Central Coast.

On Monday, Friends of Oceano Dunes saw victory when the California Court of Appeal in Ventura ruled in favor of them, stating the California Coastal Commission exceeded its authority in banning the recreational activity.

To do so would require legislation to change the wording in the certified Local Coastal Plan, and the power to do that rests exclusively with the county.

Article Topic Follows: Outdoors

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content