Off-Highway Vehicle recreation will be staying in business in Oceano

OCEANO, Calif. - Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) recreation will remain an active business and economic staple here on the Central Coast.

Dune buggies first began appearing in Oceano in the 1950s, but the vast expanse of the dunes has been used for car meets and sand races since the invention of the automobile.

For decades, the California Coastal Commission has been attempting to ban OHV recreation, citing noise complaints from nearby neighborhoods, environmental and economic concerns, and more.

The OHV recreation culture brings in approximately $500 million in annual economic impact from visitors outside the Central Coast.

On Monday, Friends of Oceano Dunes saw victory when the California Court of Appeal in Ventura ruled in favor of them, stating the California Coastal Commission exceeded its authority in banning the recreational activity.

To do so would require legislation to change the wording in the certified Local Coastal Plan, and the power to do that rests exclusively with the county.