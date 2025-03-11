Lobster Season wrapping up with Traps coming in and Groups retrieving Leftovers on the Shores

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Those who fish for lobsters in our coastal waters are bringing in their traps as the season ends.

At the Santa Barbara harbor, boats stacked with traps are unloading at the City pier. Not all of the traps have been found.

Depending on storm conditions some of the traps have been tossed up on area beaches.

In the coming weeks, several environmental groups and members of the fishing industry, will be out looking for those traps to bring them in.

Some will be gathered briefly in the harbor parking lot for owners to pick up if they have any remaining value.