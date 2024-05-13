Lighting project planned for popular Orcutt park to increase field access

ORCUTT, Calif. – A lighting project planned for a popular Orcutt park will help provide greater field availability to the community, helping ease an increasing need for additional athletic facilities in the Santa Maria Valley.

The project will install lighting on both the upper and lower fields at Orcutt Community Park, located in the Rice Ranch housing development.

The park is extremely busy throughout the entire year, especially for local sports teams, who use the facility for both practices and games.

Local soccer and baseball teams in particular use the park and often have to share field space at the same time.

Currently, there is no lighting on the two fields, limiting access during nighttime hours, a problem especially during the fall and winter seasons.

Santa Barbara County Parks is planned to install state-of-the-art LED lighting on the fields, which will extend the hours of operation several hours.

Final approval is needed from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, who will vote on the project in June.

According to Santa Barbara County Parks, pending Board of Supervisors approval, construction could as soon as this summer, with completion targeted for sometime in the fall.