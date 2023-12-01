Peak of monarch butterfly season now happening at Pismo State Park

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Thousands of monarch butterflies have returned to Pismo State Park marking their annual return to a grove of eucalyptus trees located on the coast along Highway 1.

"We're in the heart of Monarch season," said Michelle Claassen, State Park Interpreter. "They're in the grove basically between November and February, give or take. We always say that peak of the season is between Thanksgiving and New Year's or right there, there is a peak count take in on the Thanksgiving holiday and yeah, now it's time to visit."

Claassen noted a meticulous count of the butterflies just took place, indicating just how many monarchs are currently on site.

"Our current number is just above 16,000," said Claassen. "The Western monarch butterfly is on a massive decline, so that's sort of a low number even compared to last year when we had around 25,000 monarch butterflies. We're still not certain as to why that is."

Claassen noted that despite the sheer number of butterflies and their inherent nature to fly around, the count is extremely accurate.

"We do count by hand early in the morning when none are flying around," said Claassen. "They're still in their clusters. We go tree by tree, cluster by cluster, and you take one cluster and there's about three or four of us looking at the same cluster with binoculars and you extrapolate taking a group of like ten or 20, depending on the size of the cluster, maybe even counting by 50 is going around and then counting for the density of it."

Monarch butterfly season runs at Pismo State Park from November through February.