Several Santa Maria parks receiving significant renovations and improvements

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is overseeing a slew of renovations and improvements at several of its facilities throughout the entire city.

The recent run of facility improvements includes the beginning of construction of a new inclusive playground at Pioneer Park, which was scheduled to begin today.

The playground will include specialized equipment that can be used by children with visual, mobile, and hearing impairments.

When completed, it will be the just the second inclusive playground in the city, joining one that opened at Preisker Park in 2023.

Last year, the Recreation and Parks Department announced an extensive project to completely renovate Veterans Memorial Park was slated to take place in 2023.

The park will get a new playground that will be more accessible for everyone in the community, places to picnic, as well as new basketball courts and artwork.

Also on tap in the near future are a variety of other projects, including the construction of two new pocket parks, which are small parks measuring less than an acre.

In addition, the city earlier this year upgraded and renamed Chapel Street Street as Machado Plaza, in honor of Teresa Machado, a long time city employee who worked for several departments, including Recreation and Parks.