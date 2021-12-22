Monarchs return to Goleta butterfly grove

GOLETA, Calif. – Over 15,000 monarch butterflies have returned to Goleta.

After a long journey from inland California, they will be spending their winter at Goleta's Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove.

This group of butterflies is currently settled into the eucalyptus tree grove and they will be there until February.

The return of the monarchs shows the population may be increasing again after several past years of low numbers.

If you would like to see the butterflies, the best time to stop by the grove is midday.

If you're in San Luis Obispo County, the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove is located half a mile south of Pismo Beach just off Highway 1.