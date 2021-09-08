Oxnard mayor creates new Gateways Task Force to identify, improve city’s ‘gateways’

Outdoors

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza announced the creation of the Mayor's Gateways Task Force on Wednesday.

The task force is made up of a group of five residents who will work collaboratively with city staff, community members and the mayor to identify and create gateways to Oxnard that complement the city's restored landscaping efforts.

"I am excited to work with the Task Force. The City’s gateways are the first impression for everyone traveling through Oxnard. With the support of our Task Force, we are on the path towards creating and restoring gateways that showcase our pride for our beautiful city,” said Mayor Zaragoza.

The five members of the task force include:

Marvin Boos, Co-creator of the Neighborhood Pride resident clean-ups

Armando Lopez, a member of the business community

Melanie Medina with Coastal Keepers

Rene Mendoza, a Project Coordinator with the youth development program BRITE: Building Resilience and Inclusion Through Engagement

Celina Zacarias, Senior Director of Community and Government Relations for California State University Channel Islands and Commissioner for the Oxnard Harbor District

Over the next six months, the task force will identify potential gateway locations, work with staff to identify technical aspects of the proposed locations and research potential gateway designs.

The task force will then seek input from the community before bringing its final recommendations back to City Council.

The formation of the Mayor's Gateways Task Force is part of the city's five-year priorities: restoring proper maintenance of parkways and medians, tree trimming cycles and cleaning up the gateways to the city.

Thanks to the approval of Measure E, residents have been able to see the city's landscaping restoration efforts which have been underway the past two months.