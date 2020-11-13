Ski season begins at Mammoth Mountain

Outdoors

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. - Mammoth Mountain is open for business with a foot of fresh powder from early season snow.

It's the first ski resort to open in California.

The snowpack is 12 inches at the base and 24 inches at McCoy Station on the mountain.

Friday marked the kickoff to ski season at Mammoth Mountain

It opened a day earlier than expected and lift tickets are already sold out for this weekend.

The resort says it has implemented new rules because of the pandemic. People must wear face coverings indoors, in lines, on lifts, gondolas and shuttles.

