Los Padres National Forest reopens First Crossing to vehicle traffic

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. - The Los Padres National Forest announced that First Crossing was reopened to vehicle traffic on Friday, July 3 after being closed due to high water levels earlier in the week.

The National Forest said there is now vehicle access to Red Rock, Sand Dollar Day Use, Falls Day Use, Lower Oso Day Use, Upper Oso Trailhead and Campground and the Buckhorn OHV route.

U.S. Forest Service said the high water levels were caused by a recent water release from the Gibraltar Dam. The drastic increase in liquid led to a buildup of thick mud in the area.

While it has been cleared for traffic once again, the National Forest warned that they will close access to First Crossing if water levels worsen road conditions again.

The area is being closely monitored by National Forest personnel.