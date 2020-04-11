It’s rattlesnake season! Central Coast Snake Services wants to help protect your family from snakes

Outdoors

Rattlesnakes can naturally be found along the Central Coast, especially as the weather warms up after spring rains.

And as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, many people are spending much more time at home than usual. This means encounters between people, their pets, and snakes are likely to increase in frequency.

Central Coast Snake Services wants to be available to Central Coast residents who want to protect their families, pets and livestock from these venomous snakes.

Snake Services is owned by a Cal Poly professor with over 20 years of experience studying rattlesnakes.

Alongside snake education and removal, the company provides snake safety training courses for biologists, ranches, vineyards and military installations who are likely to encounter the creatures.

Snake Services says the best way you can protect yourself and your animals from rattlesnakes is to avoid contact with them altogether and

to make your property unattractive to them so that they will stay away.

However, if you do see a snake on your property, you can call Central Coast Snake Services to get free advice on how to handle the situation.

The service provides free snake identification so you can know exactly what you're dealing with. They also offer snake removal and relocation, property consultations and installation of snakeproof fences.

The company says the snakes they remove are always relocated to the wilderness safely and humanely.

To contact Central Coast Snake Services, you can call or text them at (805) 401-0811 or email CentralCoastSnakes@gmail.com.

You can also visit their website at www.centralcoastsnakeservices.com.