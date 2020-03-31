Channel Islands Harbor parks to close during coronavirus outbreak

Outdoors

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - All parks located within the Channel Islands Harbor will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, the Ventura County Harbor Department has announced.

The move followed an action by the Ventura County Board of Supervisors earlier in the day to close County parks.

“We are making this move for the safety of our community, employees, and visitors,” Harbor Department Director Mark Sandoval said. “We urge everyone to stay inside as much as possible and practice social distancing when going outside.”

Closure signs will be posted and barricades will be placed around the areas under closure this week. There are four parks located in the Harbor.

Neighboring Silver Strand, Hollywood and Kiddie Beaches, as well as the public launch ramp, are also being considered for closure.