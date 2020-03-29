California State Parks halts vehicle access to all state parks

Outdoors

California State Parks announced that it is temporarily closing vehicle access to all 280 state parks in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since the stay at home order, many state parks are reportedly seeing a surge in visitations that made it impossible for the public to continuously follow social distancing guidelines.

Due to the spread of this disease, protecting individuals, families and communities has become a priority.

The department has implemented various safety measures already including temporarily closing all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers in the State Parks System as well as canceling all events, closing some parks and beaches and stopping vehicle traffic at certain parks and beaches.

State Parks said it will continue to monitor visitation and social distancing at all of their park units and, if need be, they will add additional measures such as fully closing the parks including all trails, bathrooms and amenities.

For more information about how California State Parks is responding to the pandemic, visit their webpage here.